Tite hails Brazil for learning to play without Neymar

Tite has hailed his Brazil side for learning to win without injured superstar Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward fractured a metatarsal in February and consequently underwent surgery.

In Neymar's absence, Brazil defeated Russia 3-0 before recording a 1-0 triumph over Germany on Tuesday to gain a small measure of revenge for the 7-1 battering they received against Die Mannschaft on home soil in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

Tite had described Neymar as "irreplaceable" before the friendlies, but was happy with the way his side responded to playing without their talisman.

"Our best player was out," he said. "The team missed Neymar, but we are learning to play and be strong without him.

"This all helps to generate team strength."

Tite knows the win in Berlin will not be enough to eradicate the pain of their World Cup humiliation four years ago, but believes that result must stay in the past.

"It's true that there was a lingering ghost," he added. "I've felt that some people have even tried to avoid talking about it.

"That's life. It's in the past. But people won't forget about it just because we won."