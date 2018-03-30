PSG's next coach may be Portuguese but it won't be me - Jardim

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim insists if Paris Saint-Germain's next coach is Portuguese then he will not be the man at the helm.

Unai Emery's future in the French capital has been under severe scrutiny since PSG were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, with Thomas Meunier and Angel Di Maria having both questioned whether the Spaniard will still be in charge next season.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel are among the high-profile names to be linked with the role, despite PSG sporting director Antero Henrique denying this week that the club were in talks with any candidates.

Jardim has also been mentioned in some quarters as a potential target for PSG, but the 43-year-old – whose side meet PSG in Saturday's Coupe de la Ligue final – distanced himself from the reports.

"The vice-president [Vadim Vasilyev] has already spoken on it," he told a news conference.

"The next coach of PSG may be Portuguese but he is not called Jardim."

Jardim's comments may spark speculation that he was referencing Mourinho, who has been linked with a lucrative move in the past and hinted earlier this season he may be interested in the role.

But Porto's Sergio Conceicao and Andre Villas-Boas have also been mooted, while Marco Silva and Paulo Fonseca are names that have been mentioned.

For his part, Emery insists that his focus is solely on winning trophies with PSG.

He said: "I am making the most of each moment and I am focused on our objectives.

"I am glad to see my team concentrated. They responded well after Champions League elimination and are still motivated and focused. I am looking forward to more of the same here."