PSG? Maybe one day - Pogba coy over long-term future at Manchester United

Paul Pogba played down reports of an imminent transfer from Manchester United to Paris Saint-Germain - but did suggest he would like to play for the French club at some stage in his career.

Speculation over the possibility of the Ligue 1 champions swooping to sign Pogba resurfaced after he was pictured taking part in a photoshoot at the Eiffel Tower.

However, the 25-year-old insisted his presence in Paris had nothing to do with a potential move to his homeland.

Pogba's second season back in Manchester – the club where he came through the youth ranks before joining Juventus – ended in disappointment with a 1-0 FA Cup Final defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, while his mixed performances throughout the campaign have raised questions over his morale.

"My presence at the Eiffel Tower has nothing to do with PSG," Pogba told Canal+. "Why not one day tread the lawn of the Parc des Princes? It's a beautiful stadium.

"I cannot look far. I'm sure, contractually, to stay at Manchester United."

When asked about the status of his relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho, Pogba said that nothing had changed between the pair.

He also added that the opportunities to captain the side, given to him by Mourinho, had aided his development.

"I had moments without playing but we do not have to go and eat with the coach at a restaurant. I'm responding on the pitch, giving my best," the France international said.

"[Mourinho] has not changed. He is a bit crazy, always the same. He has won his titles, he is second in the league, he is Mourinho - he is the craziest between us.

"I think in leadership I have progressed with him. It's important for me and it helps me grow to be leader for France."