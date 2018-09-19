PSG attack lacked aggression, says Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel believes his star-studded attack lacked aggression during their Champions League loss to Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino's 91st-minute strike helped the Premier League side to a thrilling 3-2 win at Anfield in the Group C clash on Tuesday.

PSG's front three – Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – struggled to have an impact, although the latter two combined for their side's equaliser, scored by the France star.

Tuchel feels his attack needed to be more aggressive against Liverpool, who dominated large parts of the encounter.

"It's true that we do expect a lot from our front three and maybe it was tough for them. We have to improve all over the field," he told a news conference.

"We know the rest of the team work very, very hard to provide those three with chances and to get them in the game.

"Maybe we could have shown a bit more aggression in that area of the pitch and maybe at times we needed to play a little bit more directly towards goal, more vertically if you like.

"But the season's just started in terms of the Champions League. Maybe we need to improve our intensity in some areas of the field in games like this but it's early days in the Champions League and there's time to improve."

PSG's next Champions League opponents are Red Star Belgrade, who drew 0-0 with Napoli, on October 3.