Paris Saint-Germain must be a Champions League force to help Neymar - Baptista

Julio Baptista believes Paris Saint-Germain must become an established force in the Champions League if Neymar is to develop into the world's best player.

Neymar did not make the shortlist for any of the awards at FIFA's The Best ceremony in London on Monday, as Luka Modric scooped the top prize ahead of Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brazil's poster boy also missed out on the FIFPro World XI, and Baptista claimed that Neymar - who became the world's most expensive player when he moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2017 - cannot be considered among the world's best until PSG become a regular contender for the Champions League.

"I think there is a lack of stability for Paris Saint-Germain to be stronger in major competitions like the Champions League," former Brazil forward Baptista said.

"They play a big role in their own league. We know they can always win, they always manage to win, but in the Champions League they cannot play the role of the stronger team.

"I think it would help Neymar's chances to be the best player in the world if they did."

PSG were eliminated by Real Madrid in the last 16 in the 2017-18 edition of Europe's elite club competition, while they started their 2018-19 campaign off with a defeat to Liverpool.