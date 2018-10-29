Neymar wants bottle-throwing Marseille fans punished

Neymar has called for the French football authorities to take action after Marseille fans threw objects at him during Sunday's Ligue 1 clash.

Second-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler gave Paris Saint-Germain an 11th consecutive win in France's top-flight this season.

But, not for the first time in this fixture, a hostile atmosphere at the Stade Velodrome boiled over as some Marseille supporters targeted Neymar with missiles.

"That's not the right thing to do. I think the authorities, not only the referee, but the people who run French football have to take some action," the Brazil star told reporters, having shown the officials a small bottle that was hurled towards him during the match.

"This can't happen because every time we play here fans throw things at us. And this is dangerous, it can cause a cut, and I don't like it.

"I hope the people who are responsible can take some action on that."