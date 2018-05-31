Neymar: My dad doesn't decide my career, I do

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar praised his father, but insisted he made his own decisions regarding his future.

Neymar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid after just one season at PSG, where he arrived in a world-record €222million switch from Barcelona last year.

The 26-year-old's dad has long acted as his advisor and also serves as his agent, but Neymar Jr. said any decisions about his career were in his own hands.

"My father doesn't take decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides about that," he told Brazilian magazine VIP.

"He's the best advisor I could ask for but, in the end, it's my call.

"My father takes care of other matters that run parallel to football, so that I can focus only on my profession."

Neymar scored 28 goals in his first season at PSG, his campaign ended early by a foot injury.

He is preparing for the World Cup in Russia, where Brazil will face Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.