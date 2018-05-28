Neymar labels Real Madrid links 'nonsense'

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar labelled reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid as "nonsense".

Neymar, 26, has been linked with a shock switch to Madrid in the close-season despite being contracted with the Ligue 1 champions until 2022.

The Brazil international is returning from foot surgery ahead of the World Cup, but his club future remains a talking point.

However, speaking to reporters on Sunday, Neymar dismissed the rumours linking him to Madrid.

"The focus is now on the Brazilian team," he said.

"They are saying nonsense. It's not worth answering."

Neymar scored 28 goals for PSG in his first campaign with the French giants, who won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.