Neymar hints at PSG stay as Real Madrid rumours rumble on

After modelling their new kit on Friday, Neymar told Paris Saint-Germain fans he wants to "continue giving them joy" as speculation mounts linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Rumours continue to swirl that the world's most expensive player could depart PSG after just one season in Ligue 1 and opt for a return to LaLiga with the European champions.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane said at a news conference on Friday he believes Neymar could be "compatible" with Cristiano Ronaldo, while reports in Spain earlier this week suggested the forward had struggled to settle in France and had told some team-mates he would be leaving.

But on Saturday, the Brazil talisman - who is on the road to recovery after surgery on a broken metatarsal suffered in February - posted on Twitter and dropped a huge hint that he would be staying put in Paris.

"Proud to wear the new jersey and to continue giving you joy," read Neymar's caption, alongside an image of him in PSG colours.