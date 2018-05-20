My motivation is intact - Ranieri open to offers following Nantes exit

Claudio Ranieri has reaffirmed his intention to carry on coaching after his spell at Ligue 1 club Nantes came to an end.

Ranieri took over at Nantes in June 2017, guiding them to a ninth-placed finish this term, but announced on Thursday that he would be leaving the club by mutual consent.

The former Leicester City boss had previously talked up as a possible candidate to take over as Italy coach, although Roberto Mancini has now taken that role.

And Ranieri, whose parting gift to Nantes was a 1-0 victory over Strasbourg on the final day of the Ligue 1 season, is eager to continue his 32-year managerial career if the right opportunity comes along.

"Nantes has been a positive spell, I have known fantastic supporters who deserve a lot," the 66-year-old told L'Equipe.

"Now, let's have a vacation by the sea! I have nothing planned for next year. I am free and I want to coach.

"In any case, I have passion, my motivation is intact. I have to rest and see if there is a good project."