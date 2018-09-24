Mbappe three-match ban stands following appeal

Kylian Mbappe's three-match suspension will stand, the French Football Federation (FFF) has ruled.

Mbappe was sent off against Nimes for clashing with Teji Savanier, shoving his opponent after he was hacked down during the closing stages of Paris Saint-Germain's 4-2 win at the start of the month.

Both men were sent off with Mbappe given a three-match ban and Savanier ordered to serve a five-game suspension by the disciplinary committee of the French Professional Football League.

Following an appeal, reportedly from the Nimes man, the FFF's appeal commission ruled on Monday that both sanctions will stand.

Mbappe has missed victories over Saint-Etienne and Rennes, with the 19-year-old serving the last game of his ban on Wednesday when PSG host Reims.

The France forward, who has scored four Ligue 1 goals this season, will be free to return for Saturday's trip to Nice.