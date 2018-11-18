Mbappe dismisses talk of Cavani-Neymar rift

Kylian Mbappe is confident Edinson Cavani and Neymar will have no problems playing together at Paris Saint-Germain despite their clash in Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

Neymar's 76th-minute penalty settled the friendly at Emirates Stadium on Friday, but a late challenge on the Brazil captain by his club-mate left him writhing in agony.

As he kept possession on the left flank, Neymar was hacked down by Cavani with a clumsy tackle that earned the Uruguay striker a yellow card.

The pair exchanged words after Cavani had helped Neymar back to his feet, leading to some suggestions there could be tension in Paris after the international break.

Mbappe insists there will be no problems, though, having already shared a joke with Neymar on WhatsApp.

"Cavani is a great player," Mbappe told a media conference ahead of France's friendly with Uruguay on Monday. "He is really good for PSG.

"What happened with Neymar is... I sent a message on WhatsApp to Neymar with the video. And he laughed. So it is nothing.

"It was a duel, they defended their country, they were right to do so. Both of them gave their best.

"And it won't have any consequence in PSG, they will still hug each other and score goals together. So there is no problem."