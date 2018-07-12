Mbappe developing quicker than I did, admits Pogba

Paul Pogba hailed Kylian Mbappe's rapid ascent to the top of world football and claimed the 19-year-old has a good grasp of the game, saying: "He understands things I didn't when I was his age."

Paris Saint-German forward Mbappe has been one of the stars of the World Cup, scoring three goals and terrorising defences in six appearances to help his country reach a third final in 20 years.

Ahead of Les Bleus' clash with Croatia on Sunday, Pogba heaped praise on Mbappe's desire, ambition and maturity.

"Kyky is young, we know it, he knows it, but on the pitch there are no youngsters," Pogba told reporters.

"He says he wants to win titles. He's not being pretentious; he wants to do it. He'll do everything to do it, he has the talent to do it. But it’s not bad, he's allowed to be ambitious and I think it's good at his age, he wants to win things.

"He's going to learn, he's going to grow, he's young, he'll get more experience, he's already ahead for his age but he'll keep working, I talk to him, I give him advice, but that's his talent.

"He's mature enough, he's very mature for his age to understand, he understands things I didn't when I was his age. So it's only good things for him."

Turning to his own performances, Pogba was frank about the fact that his role in the France team differs from the job he does for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals in 57 Premier League appearances since returning for his second spell at Old Trafford two years ago, but his performances under Mourinho have frustrated the club's supporters at times.

He admitted the experience of playing for France coach Didier Deschamps was a departure from domestic football, saying: "Of course the relationship with Mourinho and Deschamps is not the same, they are two different people.

"This is not the same team, this is the French team, the other is Manchester. It's not the same system, I'm not doing the same thing.

"This is different but the relationships are good, I always listen to what they say to me, wether it's Mourinho or Deschamps. Both help me improve, I’m learning from both coaches."