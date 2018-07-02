Lyon hand in-demand Aouar new five-year contract

Houssem Aouar has signed a new five-year contract with Lyon, the Ligue 1 club have confirmed.

Lyon midfielder Aouar enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2017-18, scoring seven goals across 44 appearances in all competitions to prompt speculation linking him with Liverpool and Barcelona.

And the 20-year-old, who has progressed through Lyon's renowned academy since joining the club in 2009, has now penned a new deal until June 2023.

Bruno Genesio's side finished third in Ligue 1 last season, securing a return to the Champions League.