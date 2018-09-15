Liverpool a step up for PSG, says Verratti

Marco Verratti expects Liverpool to present a different type of challenge for Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's Champions League opener.

PSG set a new club record on Friday as they thumped Saint-Etienne 4-0 at the Parc des Princes, with Thomas Tuchel becoming their first head coach to win each of his opening six games at the helm.

Such form is set to be put to a stern test at Anfield, as Liverpool also boast a 100 per cent record in the Premier League heading into Saturday's mouth-watering showdown with Tottenham.

"Before Liverpool it's good as we won all our games, but Liverpool will be different," Italy midfielder Verratti told reporters.

"They are a team who play very well at home. They have experience in the Champions League as they reached the final last season.

"It's an important test for us, not decisive but it's good to start with a complicated game."

The Saint-Etienne game was Verratti's first appearance of the season and he completed 68 minutes following his latest adductor setback.

However, the 25-year-old is not available to face Liverpool following his red card during last season's defeat to eventual winners Real Madrid in the last 16.