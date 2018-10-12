Falcao and Mendy pay tribute to Jardim

Monaco forward Radamel Falcao used Twitter to pay tribute to Leonardo Jardim, thanking the sacked head coach for "years of work, trust and success".

Jardim was dismissed with Monaco third from bottom of Ligue 1 after claiming just six points from their opening nine games of the season, and his departure brings a glittering four-year spell in charge to an end.

The 44-year-old took charge of the club in June 2014 and achieved back-to-back third-place finishes in Ligue 1 before guiding them to a first title in 17 years in 2016-17.

Falcao, who was part of that title-winning side, scoring 21 league goals that season, posted a tribute to Jardim on his Twitter account.

"Thank you very much for these years of work, trust and success," Falcao wrote.

"It has been an honour to work under your leadership.

"I pay homage to your professionalism during all these years at the club and I wish you the best in the new projects that are available to you."

Falcao was joined by Benjamin Mendy, who Jardim brought to Monaco from Marseille for a glorious season at Stade Louis II.

Mendy made 25 Ligue 1 appearances to help the club win the title, and he too predicted further success in future for Jardim.

"Sad to see a beautiful page in Monaco's history turn definitively for the coach," he wrote on Twitter.

"But confident for his future wherever he is.

"Thank you for all the great memories."

Jardim himself kept his message to supporters brief, posting on Twitter: "It is an honour to have represented AS Monaco.

"Thanks for the opportunity, thanks for the support, thank you for the affection.

"Monaco and its warm supporters will remain forever in my heart.

"I wish the best to AS Monaco."