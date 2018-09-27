Buffon has a 'good feeling' with PSG rival Areola

Gianluigi Buffon maintains his relationship with Alphonse Areola is strong as the battle for Paris Saint-Germain's number-one spot continues.

Veteran Italy great Buffon joined PSG on a free transfer during the close season and started their 4-0 Trophee des Champions thrashing of Monaco, along with the first two Ligue 1 matches.

But Areola took the gloves to face Angers and impressed on his international debut in France's 0-0 Nations League draw against Germany.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a three-game run in Ligue 1 and kept his place for the 3-2 Champions League loss to Liverpool, but Buffon was reinstated for last weekend's 3-1 win at Rennes and Wednesday's 4-1 triumph over Reims.

"In all the big teams there are two big goalkeepers," Buffon told reporters.

"Real Madrid play with [Thibaut] Courtois and [Keylor] Navas, I think that's normal. Alphonse and I have a good feeling, we must always improve, also in the Champions League, but it will be done step by step.

"In the Champions League, you need the best physical and mental condition."

On his performance against Reims, Buffon aired a familiar gripe for any goalkeeper.

"I think we had a good game, and we also made PSG history with seven consecutive [league] wins," he added.

"I'm always annoyed when I concede a goal. That's normal, I would like to finish all the matches without [conceding] a goal."