Better and better - Mbappe hails Neymar link

Kylian Mbappe believes the best is yet to come from himself and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants face Red Star Belgrade in their final Champions League Group C match, knowing a victory will secure their passage from a devilishly tough group.

Elsewhere in the section, Liverpool host Napoli – both of whom retain qualification ambitions and act as cautionary tales, with neither side managing to win their matches in the Serbian capital.

PSG beat Liverpool 2-1 last time out and are buoyed by being able to call upon an all-star forward line, with Brazil superstar Neymar expected to recover from a groin injury in time.

"With Neymar, we get along better and better," France international Mbappe told reporters.

"We also know each other more. I can talk about the importance of Neymar.

"There are not many teams that have a quality player like him. Having him is a huge asset for us.

"[Against Red Star] we will see all his quality. It is true he didn't train a lot [because of the injury] but this is not a problem for a player like him."

PSG head into matchday six on eight points, one behind Napoli and two better off than Liverpool.

"The game we played against Liverpool is not the best game we can play," Mbappe added.

"We have shown we are a team that can play with a high level of intensity and with quality.

"We are able to play with the intensity requested for this kind of game. It's up to us to step it up and show that we can play better than what we've shown so far."