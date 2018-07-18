Warburton retires: Bale leads social media tributes to Welsh great

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale joined the tributes to Wales great Sam Warburton, who called time on his career on Wednesday.

Warburton had been expected to return from knee and neck surgery but was unable to fully recover, instead opting to retire from rugby after a glittering career with Cardiff Blues, Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

And Madrid winger Bale, who went to the same Cardiff school as Warburton, sent a supportive message on Twitter.

"Congratulations on an incredible career, mate," Bale wrote. "Good luck for everything in the future. #welshlegend"

Scott Williams, Warburton's Wales team-mate, also posted a tribute to the 29-year-old.

"Devastated with the news," he said. "Absolute legend of the game and unbelievable career. Proud to have played under you! Half decent bloke, too."

Veteran star James Hook added: "Congratulations Warby! A barnstorming career to be proud of, pal. Pleasure to take the field with you."

Warburton was highly respected outside of Wales, too, and a number of opponents - including Ireland and South Africa - chimed in via the teams' official accounts.