Villarreal renew Calleja contract after Europa League qualification

Guiding Villarreal into the Europa League has earned coach Javi Calleja a one-year contract extension at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Calleja was promoted from his role with the B team for the remainder of the season following the sacking of Fran Escriba last September.

Villarreal were 14th when the 40-year-old took over, but they guaranteed a fifth-place finish in LaLiga and a return to the Europa League – which they were eliminated from at the last-32 stage by Lyon this term – by coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Real Madrid on Saturday.

An official club statement read: "Villarreal and Javi Calleja have reached a renewal agreement for the coach from Madrid to lead the Yellow Submarine during the 2018-19 season.

"A news conference will be held on Monday … in which a member of the Villarreal board and Javi Calleja himself will detail the agreement and discuss the news.

"The coach will continue to count on the support of his current staff."

