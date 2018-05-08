Trendsetter? Ramos offers trophy repair advice to red-faced Manchester City

A sympathetic Sergio Ramos has jokingly offered to connect Manchester City with a repair service following their comical fumbling of the Premier League trophy.

City youngster Oleksandr Zinchenko accidentally nudged the coveted item of silverware off its plinth amid their title celebrations on Sunday.

But the faux pas paled in comparison to Ramos' dropping of the Copa del Rey trophy in 2011, when it fell from his clutches atop a double-decker bus and was subsequently run over.

Replying to Ilkay Gundogan's tweet about City's embarrassing incident, Real Madrid defender Ramos indicated he knew where it could be fixed.

"I may know a few places, but I haven't called since 2011...," the 32-year-old wrote.

"Letting the trophy fall is becoming a trend."