Torres to decide future in next fortnight, says father

Atletico Madrid great Fernando Torres will announce his future in the next fortnight, according to his father.

Torres, 34, bid farewell to boyhood club Atletico at the end of the season, having helped the LaLiga outfit win the Europa League.

The 110-time Spain international is expected to join J.League outfit Sagan Tosu, but his move is yet to be confirmed.

His father, Jose Torres, said Fernando was close to making a decision, confirming the forward's next move would not be to a European club.

"I am sure it won't be in Europe, it will be a long way away," Jose Torres said, via Sport.

"He still doesn't know, but he will say soon, in the next two weeks for sure."

Torres scored 10 goals in each of his final two seasons at Atletico, the club he made his senior debut with in 2001.