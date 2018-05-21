They even whistled at Torres – Simeone backs Griezmann

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone defended Antoine Griezmann after the star forward was whistled by fans on Sunday.

Griezmann, linked with a move to LaLiga champions Barcelona, was whistled by supporters during Atletico's 2-2 draw against Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano.

But Simeone insisted the France international – who came on in the second half – had strong support at Atletico, saying it was only a minimal part of the crowd targeting him.

"They whistled 50 or 40 out of 60,000. The support for him was enormous," he said.

"We know that if he continues we will be much more competitive. I hope he solves what he believes is best for his growth, but in the club he has unconditional support."

Atletico defender Diego Godin, who was an unused substitute, urged fans to instead show their support for Griezmann.

But Simeone said whistles and criticism were part of the game, using Fernando Torres – who scored a brace in his final game for the club – as an example.

"I don't underestimate 30,000 spectators. I don't think that because Godin goes there to tell them anything, Griezmann will shout to stay," he said.

"There are always whistles and criticisms. Someone has also whistled to players like Kiko or even Torres."