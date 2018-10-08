The new Xavi? Arthur sets six-year LaLiga record

Arthur has bolstered his reputation as the heir to Xavi's Barcelona throne by setting a passing record for the last six years in LaLiga.

During Sunday's 1-1 LaLiga draw at Valencia, Arthur attempted 142 passes and completed 135 of them - more than anyone in a league game this season.

The last time any LaLiga player attempted as many passes in an away LaLiga match was Xavi against Levante in November 2012.

Brazil midfielder Arthur, who moved to Camp Nou from Gremio earlier this year, has often been compared to Xavi despite wearing the number eight shirt for Barca, previously occupied by Andres Iniesta.

Despite Arthur's dominance of the ball, Barca could not find a winner at Mestalla on Sunday, with Ernesto Valverde's men now winless in four league games.

Failing to beat Valencia means Barca missed the chance to reclaim top spot in LaLiga, with their first game after the international break at leaders Sevilla on October 20.