Suarez hopes Salah is fit for World Cup clash

Luis Suarez hopes Egypt star Mohamed Salah is fit to face Uruguay in their World Cup opener next month.

Salah, 25, is battling a shoulder injury suffered in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.

The star forward – who scored 44 goals in 2017-18 – has remained optimistic he will be ready for the showpiece event, but there remains uncertainty over his fitness as he prepares to travel to Spain for treatment.

While the absence of Salah would boost Uruguay's chances in their Group A opener on June 15, Suarez hopes the forward is fit to play.

"Regarding Salah, the reality is that no-one is happy when a colleague suffers an injury, even more so when that happens in a match as it did, just before a World Cup," the Barcelona star told a news conference on Monday.

"He is in a difficult situation, but I've consistently said I always want to play against the best to demonstrate that Uruguay are better.

"I would love him to have a good recovery and enjoy the World Cup.

"He is in the same situation as me four years ago and I don't wish this on anyone."

After facing Egypt, Uruguay will meet Saudi Arabia and Russia in Group A.