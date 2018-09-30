Simeone frustrated VAR failed to spot Casemiro handball

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was left frustrated with VAR after Casemiro was not penalised for appearing to handle the ball in the penalty area during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Real Madrid.

Simeone's side claimed a deserved point at the Santiago Bernabeu, but things could have been even better had they been given a first-half penalty for an apparent handball.

Filipe Luis picked out the run of Koke in the 31st minute and the Spain international's subsequent cross was blocked by Casemiro, with the ball striking his arm.

Despite VAR being available in LaLiga this season, the incident was not reviewed and Atletico were denied a great opportunity to take the lead, leaving Simeone irritated.

"What do you want me to say," Simeone said in his post-match news conference.

"There are four of them [officials] for VAR up there, four [officials] down [on the ground]. They can make mistakes, as they were all wrong.

"I guess they did not stop the play because they saw it in a normal play, because it's interpretable.

"Last year with [Samuel] Umtiti [against Barcelona] the same thing happened, they said it was involuntary, but what do you want me to say? The ball went towards the goal."

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Madrid and Atletico's impressive transfer window has led many to suggest Simeone's side now boast a more impressive squad than their neighbours.

But the coach is not trying to compare his team to Barcelona or Madrid.

"We do not compare ourselves to Madrid or Barcelona," Simeone added. "We compare ourselves with the best Atletico teams in history, which this team can be.

"Because of what we did in the first half, I leave with a bitter taste. Considering the second half, I think the draw is fair."