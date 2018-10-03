Silva stunned by Sevilla scoring record

Sevilla striker Andre Silva has admitted his sensational start to life in LaLiga has even taken him by surprise after a miserable 2017-18 with AC Milan.

Silva swapped Milan for Seville in June in a loan deal that sees the Spanish club hold an option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

His move came after two goals in 24 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri, Silva failing to live up his price tag after reportedly joining from Porto for a fee of €38million.

After such a goal drought in Italy many questioned whether Sevilla were wise in taking him on, but Silva has repaid that faith with seven goals in as many LaLiga outings – making him the competition's top scorer.

His form has surprised many, and the striker is unable to pinpoint why his fortunes in front of goal have changed so dramatically.

"I did not expect to score seven goals and have all these victories," he said, as quoted by Calciomercato.com.

"I'm always positive but I did not expect it to be this good! I feel good on the pitch and away from it, so I have to thank my team-mates and coach.

"I have no answers to explain what happened with the Rossoneri last season, I only know that this season, I feel good again and I want to score more goals and win as many games as possible.

"The crucial thing is confidence. You can do anything with confidence. I knew that Sevilla would be a great club, with complete confidence in everyone."

Silva's return to form – he scored 16 league goals for Porto in 2016-17 – has led to some suggesting the 22-year-old could be Cristiano Ronaldo's heir with Portugal, but he dismissed such talk.

"I'm not anyone's heir," he added. "Cristiano is Cristiano. Everyone dreams of matching him, but I have a long way to go.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend and I want to follow in his footsteps - but as Andre Silva."