Sevilla reject proposed one-legged Supercopa de Espana

Sevilla have rejected a proposal for the 2018 Supercopa de Espana against Barcelona to be played as a one-off match rather than a two-legged affair.

There had been suggestions Spain's traditional season curtain-raiser could be played in Tangier, Morocco in August, as opposed to the usual home-and-away structure of the tie.

Sevilla will contest for the trophy by virtue of finishing as runners-up to Barca in the Copa del Rey, Ernesto Valverde's men – who also won LaLiga – crushing the Andalusians 5-0 on that occasion in April.

But the hopes of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) appear to have been ended by Sevilla insisting on sticking to the original plan of two legs on August 5 and 12, highlighting the fact they have already made commitments to supporters.

"I have met the board and the director of football because it was an important sporting, economic and social-level decision," Sevilla president Jose Castro said.

"We have concluded that we stay on the dates scheduled in the calendar of August 5 and 12.

"From then on RFEF will act and decide, but we have a commitment with our fans, which are the ones that matter most to us. We owe them.

"Now it will be RFEF itself that must make a decision. They are the ones that have the power if there is no agreement between the clubs.

"If they pass it on to the Higher Council of Sports, it will be up to them.

"There has been talk of several options and this [Tangier] was one of them, but I do not give it any value because we do not accept it.

"We care about August 5 and 12, we have set a match in our stadium and the Federation will have to decide."

Sevilla also completed the signing of Tomas Vaclik on Friday, the Czech goalkeeper signing a three-year deal after departing Basel for a reported €7million.