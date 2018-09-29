Sevilla fans injured as barrier collapses in Eibar stadium

Sevilla fans were injured when a barrier in the away supporters' section at Eibar's Ipurua stadium collapsed during a LaLiga match on Saturday.

The visitors took a 2-0 lead thanks to Ever Banega's penalty in the 59th minute, sparking jubilant scenes among the band of travelling fans.

But during the celebrations, numerous spectators spilled onto the pitch as a railing keeping them in the stands gave way under pressure.

Two Sevilla fans were carried away on stretchers and the match was halted for eight minutes to allow for the area to be cleared.

Sevilla went on to win the match 3-1.