Seedorf to leave relegated Deportivo

Deportivo La Coruna have confirmed Clarence Seedorf will leave following the club's relegation from LaLiga.

Seedorf was appointed in February but the former Netherlands international only led the team to two league victories during his time in charge.

Deportivo announced on Tuesday that the 42-year-old's contract, which expires at the end of June, will not be renewed.

"It has been an honour to defend the colours of a historic club like Deportivo," Seedorf said.

"And I thank the president and all the professional team of Depor for their work and availability during these months."

Seedorf has also had brief, unsuccessful spells in charge of former club AC Milan and Chinese side Shenzhen.