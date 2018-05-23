Salah wouldn't improve Real Madrid – Del Bosque

Former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque believes no Liverpool player would improve Real Madrid, not even Premier League Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah.

The two European giants meet in the Champions League final on Saturday with Madrid aiming to win a fourth title in five years.

Liverpool have scored 17 goals in six knockout matches on the road to Kiev, but speaking to Spanish radio, Del Bosque insists the 12-time winners will be superior to their English counterparts.

"Real Madrid has a great squad. They are the best club in Europe at the moment and must show that on Saturday," Del Bosque told COPE.

"I don't see one player who would improve Real Madrid, not even Salah."

Del Bosque, who twice won the Champions League as coach of Madrid, went on to predict a comfortable 4-1 win for the LaLiga giants.