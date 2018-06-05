Ronaldo has more to achieve at Madrid – Baptista

Cristiano Ronaldo still has "dreams" to achieve at Real Madrid, according to the club's former attacker Julio Baptista.

Ronaldo, 33, cast doubt over his future at the Santiago Bernabeu after Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final last month.

The Portugal international accepted his comments were mistimed, but the star forward is yet to clarify his future at Madrid.

Baptista – who spent two seasons at Madrid – believes Ronaldo still has more to achieve at the LaLiga giants.

"Sometimes you just say things," he said.

"Cristiano still has dreams to achieve here at Real Madrid even if he has already won a lot of things.

"We will have to wait until he makes a decision, until that and until the season starts, we won't know."

Ronaldo has won two LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns among numerous other trophies at Madrid.