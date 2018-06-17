Real Valladolid return to LaLiga after four-year absence

Real Valladolid will compete in LaLiga next season after beating Numancia 4-1 on aggregate in the Segunda Division play-off final.

Following a 3-0 win at Numancia in the first leg, Sergio Gonzalez's side restricted their opponents' chances at Estadio Jose Zorrilla while occasionally probing forward in search of goals to extend their lead.

With just three minutes left, Manu del Moral put the visitors ahead on the night but Jaime Mata hit back three minutes into stoppage time with his 35th league goal of the season to begin the celebrations for Valladolid.

Valladolid have been in Spanish football's second tier for four seasons since being relegated from LaLiga at the end of the 2013-14 campaign, and finished fifth in 2017-18 – one place above Numancia – as both teams reached the play-offs.

Following their victory, Valladolid will join fellow promoted sides Rayo Vallecano and Huesca in the top flight next season.