Real Madrid yet to call about Odriozola, says Sociedad president

Real Madrid are yet to call about reported transfer target Alvaro Odriozola but Real Sociedad are open to talks, president Jokin Aperribay said.

Odriozola, 22, is reportedly a target for Madrid, who are said to be ready to make a €40million move for the full-back.

But Aperribay played down the speculation, saying Madrid were yet to make contact about the two-time Spain international, who is contracted until 2022.

"Up until now nobody has called and so we are not going to talk about hypothetical situations," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Real Madrid have not called us and so we will not talk about what has not happened and no-one has said will happen.

"If they call us then we will speak but they haven't called."

Also capable of playing as a winger, Odriozola is part of Spain's 23-man squad for the World Cup.

