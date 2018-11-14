Ramos refuses to retaliate after Lovren jibe

Sergio Ramos is refusing to be drawn into a spat with Dejan Lovren following a jibe by the Liverpool centre-back.

In an interview with Copa90, Lovren suggested Real Madrid captain Ramos is made to look better by the strength of his team-mates, saying: "When he makes a mistake, he wins 5-1 or 5-2 and nobody cares."

However, the Spain skipper says he has no interest in indulging anyone who speaks out with the intention of making headlines.

"I've said it many times. I don't know if these things are said out of frustration or for other reasons," he told a news conference.

"I'm not going to answer Lovren or whoever wants to win three front pages or start the news bulletin. Everyone wins things for himself on the pitch."

Criticism of Ramos has been stronger this season due to Madrid's dreadful start in LaLiga, which saw Julen Lopetegui sacked as head coach after a run of five games without a win.

However, the defender considers it something to be proud of when fans inside the Santiago Bernabeu turn against a player, as he believes such treatment is only reserved for the very best.

"I never say [whistles] are unfair. If the Bernabeu targets you a bit, it's because they think you can give a lot more," he said. "I've seen great legends whistled. If in 14 years I've been whistled once, I have to be eternally grateful.

"When things go well I don't get carried away and my critics won't drag me down. The pressure is for those who have been there the longest. I don't take it personally."

Spain coach Luis Enrique has spoken highly of Ramos and the 32-year-old is pleased to receive such backing.

"I'm happy that those who know my dedication to this job are fair," he said. "It's gratifying that all the coaches I have had have spoken well about me.

"I've always been the first to put my foot in the mud. I'd invite a lot of people to spend a day with me and to see how I live football and so that, when they speak, they know what they're talking about."

Spain face Croatia in the Nations League on Thursday, a match in which Jordi Alba is set to make his first appearance since Luis Enrique was appointed, having won back his place in the squad.

"He's one of the best left-backs in the world," Ramos said of his team-mate. "It's a joy [he is back] because he's a great friend. He can give us a lot because of the great level he's at."