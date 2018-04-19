English
Rakitic to make comeback following finger surgery

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has been cleared to return to action after undergoing surgery on a broken finger.

Rakitic sustained a fractured metacarpal in the first finger of his left hand during Barcelona's stunning 3-0 loss to Roma in the Champions League last week.

The defeat saw Barca sensationally dumped out of the quarter-finals on away goals, having won the first leg 4-1.

Rakitic underwent a procedure to rectify the issue last Wednesday and missed fixtures against Valencia and Celta Vigo as a result.

However, Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that the Croatia international had received "medical discharge" ahead of Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Sevilla.

