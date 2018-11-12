Rafinha replaces injured Casemiro in Brazil squad

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has been called up to the Brazil squad to replace the injured Casemiro.

The 25-year-old has been added to Tite's group following a meeting of team coaches on Monday.

Rafinha, who has made seven appearances for Barca this season, has not played for his country since a 4-1 friendly win over United States in September 2015.

He will meet up with the squad in London on Monday ahead of Friday's friendly against Uruguay at Emirates Stadium, and a meeting with Cameroon in Milton Keynes next Tuesday.

Casemiro was withdrawn from the squad after spraining his ankle in Real Madrid's 4-2 LaLiga win over Celta Vigo on Sunday.

He is expected to be out for a minimum of three weeks.