Pique wishes Griezmann the best following Barcelona snub

Gerard Pique has wished Antoine Griezmann success despite the Atletico Madrid star's decision to snub Barcelona and remain at the Wanda Metropolitano beyond the World Cup.

Griezmann made the announcement during a documentary aired on Thursday, with the film produced by Pique's investment company Kosmos.

France star Griezmann has long been linked with a move away from Atleti, with Barca holding talks with the 27-year-old's representatives in the latter stages of the 2017-18 season.

However, Griezmann - whose brace against Marseille secured a Europa League triumph for Diego Simeone's side in May - has elected to stay put, committing his future to Atleti as they look to secure a Champions League title.

Writing on Twitter, Pique - likely to start in Spain's World Cup opener against Portugal on Friday - thanked Griezmann for letting the documentary team witness his decision.

"Another way to see the footballer's life and his doubts to make the most important decision of his career," Pique tweeted.

"Thanks to the team at Kosmos Studios and especially to Griezmann for these last few weeks.

"You decided to stay at Atleti and I hope you go great this season!"