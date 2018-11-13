Panenka proud Sergio Ramos imitates his penalties

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos' regular imitation of Antonin Panenka's trademark penalty style makes the former Czechoslovakia star "really proud".

Panenka played for his country between 1973 and 1982 as an attacking midfielder and enjoyed a long career at club level with the likes of Bohemians and Rapid Vienna.

But he is most remembered for his spot-kick technique, which is said to have first come to international attention when he stepped up in the Euro 1976 final shoot-out after a 2-2 draw with West Germany in Belgrade.

Czechoslovakia were 4-3 up on penalties when Panenka shaped to place his attempt to the goalkeeper's left, but instead sent a delicate chip down the centre of the goal to win the title in style.

Panenka's penalty has been imitated throughout world football ever since, but Ramos has done so on numerous occasions – the latest coming in Sunday's 4-2 win over Celta Vigo – and that fills the 69-year-old with pride.

"Of course, I know that Ramos is taking penalties in my style, everyone says so," Panenka told AS.

"It's making Belgrade 1976 come back to our lives again. I appreciate it greatly. What memories and chills!

"I'm really proud that Ramos has developed a taste for shooting penalties like that, as do many other top-level players.

"Ramos is undoubtedly one of the best in the world. It is not the first time he uses my shot, he is a regular, and I am glad that he is.

"I remember that the first ones he took were not the prettiest ones, but all have gone in, and that is the important thing in the end.

"[Ramos' penalty against Celta] was one of the most elegantly executed Panenka penalties I've ever seen him do. I really enjoyed it and I appreciated it. A great goal, without a doubt."