Nine trophies and 40 games unbeaten - Zidane's Real Madrid reign in Opta numbers

Zinedine Zidane's shock Real Madrid departure means the coach will go out on a high, having led Los Blancos to three consecutive Champions League titles.

Zidane's announcement on Thursday means the Frenchman won the Champions League in each of his three seasons in charge, the first coach to achieve such an honour.

That trio of titles are part of a remarkable record in major finals, with Zidane's Madrid coming out on top in all of the showpieces they played in under his leadership.

Zidane also led Madrid to a record-breaking unbeaten run - and we have picked out some of the key Opta numbers behind his two-and-a-half-year spell in charge.

9 - Zidane's Madrid won nine major trophies, including three Champions League titles, one LaLiga crown and two Club World Cups.

40 - Between April 2016 and January 2017, Madrid were unbeaten - a run of 40 matches without defeat that set a new club record.

70 - Across all competitions, Zidane won 70 per cent of his matches in charge of Madrid - 104 out of the 149 games he led Los Blancos.

77.8 - However, his win percentage rate has been in decline since he replaced Rafael Benitez in the dugout, as his first season saw Madrid win 77.8 per cent of their games, compared to 62.9 per cent in 2017-18.

100 - Zidane leaves Madrid with a 100 per cent record in three competitions - the Club World Cup, the Super Cup and the Supercopa de Espana. In the Copa del Rey, which Zidane never won as a player, that win rate dropped to just 50 per cent.

393 - In his 149 matches in charge of Los Blancos, Zidane's Madrid scored a total of 393 goals, which is an average of 2.6 per game.

9 - Madrid lost nine matches in Zidane's last season at the Santiago Bernabeu, two fewer than in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns combined.

3 - Zidane is the first manager in history to win the Champions League - or the European Cup - three years in a row. No coach has won more than his three titles in the competition.