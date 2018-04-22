Messi second player to score in five Copa finals

Lionel Messi became only the second player to score in five Copa del Rey finals in Saturday's 5-0 demolition of Sevilla.

Barca were irresistible at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, blowing Sevilla way in remarkable style.

Messi and two-goal Luis Suarez led the way, with the Argentina star scoring and claiming two assists.

His goal - Barca's second on the day - saw him score in a Copa del Rey final for a fifth time, matching a feat only previously managed by Athletic Bilbao icon Telmo Zarra in the 1940s and 50s.

However, Zarra's record of eight goals in those five finals is slightly better than Messi's haul of six.

It was also a momentous occasion for Suarez, who has now scored in the finals of five different competitions for Barca.