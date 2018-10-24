Maybe journalists criticise because they can't play football – Marcelo defends Lopetegui

Marcelo said "all journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football" as the Real Madrid star leapt to the defence of Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui's future in Madrid has come under fire following a five-match winless streak, though Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League victory over Viktoria Plzen offered some respite.

The former Spain head coach's position is still believed to be in doubt and Madrid left-back Marcelo hit out at the media as he backed the 52-year-old.

"It's hard when you don't win, but you talk about a crisis like you want to hurt this squad," said Marcelo, who scored in the much-needed triumph.

"All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football."

"In my view, he's doing a great job," Marcelo added.

Marcelo was forced off in the victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the Brazil international sustained a knock.

The 30-year-old, however, allayed fears ahead of Sunday's Clasico against LaLiga champions Barcelona.

"I feel good now. I took a hard blow and referees have to see those things," Marcelo said.

On Marcelo's fitness, Lopetegui said: "We must wait, it seems a very hard blow, not a muscle problem. I hope we can have him on Sunday."