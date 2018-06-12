Madrid fans want me to stay - Navas

Keylor Navas claimed the support of the Real Madrid supporters as he stated his intention to end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Costa Rica international goalkeeper has been Madrid's first choice in the last three seasons, helping Zinedine Zidane's side to three Champions League trophies as well as the LaLiga title in 2016-17.

Zidane's departure at the end of the 2017-18 season cast Navas' future into doubt but he told Marca that the club's supporters are backing him to stay.

"The kindness that the fans show me all the time is incredible and I am very grateful to all of them," said the 31-year-old. "Whatever the sporting situation, they are always behind me. In the stadium I always hear the shouts of support that motivate me and when I walk through Madrid people always come up to me and show me their support, they say 'don't go, we love you'.

"I'm a Real Madrid player and I have a contract until 2020. I've always said that I'm very happy at Real Madrid and I hope that, if God wishes, I can retire at this club.

"I'm very happy at the club, in the city, with my team-mates, so my head is in Real Madrid and to keep enjoying this team."

Navas admitted he was surprised by the news of Zidane's exit from Madrid after three trophy-laden seasons, crediting the Frenchman with furthering his own development.

He said: "I was already in Costa Rica and it was a surprise if I'm honest.

"I will always be grateful to Zidane. In every moment he was with me, in the good times we enjoyed together, he gave me advice and he always welcomed me with a smile. I think that all this is something which gives you confidence to improve and I Think that now what's left is these memories."

Navas endured a tough evening as Costa Rica lost their final World Cup warm-up game 4-1 against Belgium on Monday, but he remains hopeful of helping his team beyond Group E, into the knockout stages and possible all the way to the final.

"I would love to take on Spain, obviously," said Navas. "I have been in Spain a lot of years and I have a lot of love for the country. The Real Madrid fans support the national team and so for that reason it would be a nice final."