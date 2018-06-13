Lopetegui is ready for Real Madrid job – Del Bosque

Julen Lopetegui is ready for the Real Madrid job and his move will not impact his work with Spain at the World Cup, according to Vicente del Bosque.

Lopetegui was named as Zinedine Zidane's successor at the European champions in a surprise announcement on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old signed a three-year deal at Madrid and will take over after the World Cup.

Del Bosque, the former Madrid and Spain boss, feels ex-Porto coach Lopetegui is ready for the challenge of leading the LaLiga giants.

"I am convinced that Lopetegui will do the same role, it will not affect him," he told Onda Cero.

He added: "I always lean towards the Spanish coaches. I think Lopetegui is ready to train Real Madrid."

Lopetegui will lead a Spain side considered among the World Cup favourites in Russia, where they face Portugal, Morocco and Iran in Group B.