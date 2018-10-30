Lippi: Conte could revive Real Madrid's fortunes

Marcello Lippi has backed Antonio Conte to be successful at Real Madrid should Los Blancos turn to the Italian following the departure of Julen Lopetegui.

Madrid are looking for their second head coach in five months after Lopetegui was fired on Monday, the former Spain boss dismissed after 14 games in charge.

Sunday's 5-1 thrashing by Barcelona signalled the end of Lopetegui's reign at the Santiago Bernabeu, with former Juventus and Chelsea boss Conte quickly installed as the favourite to replace him.

Lippi, who coached Conte as a player at Juve, believes the 49-year-old could revive Madrid's fortunes.

"Conte has all the technical and psychological values to manage a great club and why not, even Real Madrid," he told reporters at the Golden Foot Awards.

"I don't know if he is interested in Real Madrid and if Real Madrid are interested in him but for sure he would be able to have Real Madrid come back."

Castilla boss Santi Solari will take temporary charge of Madrid until a permanent successor to Lopetegui is found – with Los Blancos facing Melilla in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.