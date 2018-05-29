Lenglet will talk to Machin before making Barcelona decision – agent

Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet will not make a decision regarding a potential move to Barcelona until he has spoken to new coach Pablo Machin, the centre-back's agent has said.

Lenglet was touted as a Barca target for much of the season after quickly adjusting to life in Spain following a move away from Nancy in January 2017.

He swiftly claimed a first-team role under Jorge Sampaoli and continued to be depended upon by Eduardo Berizzo, Vincenzo Montella and Joaquin Caparros across the course of the recent campaign, missing just three games.

Still just 22, Lenglet made more LaLiga appearances than any other Sevilla player in 2017-18 and will be expected to be crucial again next term under Machin, if he stays put.

Former Girona tactician Machin was announced as the full-time successor to Montella on Monday after Caparros' interim spell and he could yet secure the future of Lenglet despite Barca's interest.

"Lenglet is on vacation and will not decide [on his future] until he speaks with his new coach," the defender's agent Gregory Dakad told Estadio Deportivo.

"There is no news. The idea remains the same and we want to respect Sevilla."