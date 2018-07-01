LaLiga open to one-off Supercopa

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that the Supercopa de Espana between Barcelona and Sevilla could be a one-off game.

The game - played between the winners of LaLiga and the Copa del Rey - has historically been played over two games in August.

Because Sevilla - who were thumped 5-0 in last season's Copa del Rey final by Barca - will play Europa League qualifiers in August, LaLiga are open to playing a single game, reducing the impact on both sides' early league fixtures.

"My opinion is that there is a calendar, with the dates of August 5 and 12 in which there could be a one-off game which wouldn't require any changes to the first matchday of the league or to postpone Sevilla and Barcelona's games until December," said Tebas.

"LaLiga wouldn't accept that. If it's August 5 and 12, it's good for us, and if it's a one-off game that's good too."