Juanfran ready to sign Atletico extension

Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran insists signing a new contract with the LaLiga club is a formality.

The 33-year-old right-back returned from a hamstring injury to complete 90 minutes in Atletico's 2-0 Europa League win at Sporting CP on Thursday.

Juanfran joined Atletico from Osasuna in 2010 and his deal expires in June.

Although Sime Vrsaljko's arrival this season means a first-team place is no longer guaranteed, Juanfran is keen to remain with Diego Simeone's squad.

"I'm going to continue at Atletico," he said after the Sporting win.

"All that is missing is the signature, which is going to be done shortly."

Next up for Atletico is Sunday's derby against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, where victory for Simeone's men would strengthen their grip on second place in LaLiga behind Barcelona.

"Winning a derby is very special game," added Juanfran.

"We are going to put our hearts into it and play to win, to distance ourselves even more from third place and to be expectant of what Barcelona are doing.

"If we lose, we keep second. We're winners. "