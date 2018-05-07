James wants permanent Bayern Munich stay

James Rodriguez wants to continue his stay at Bayern Munich after his loan from Real Madrid ends and admits the Bundesliga has surpassed his expectations.

The Colombia international has impressed at the Allianz Arena since joining on a two-year loan deal last July.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed last month that they have the option to sign James on a permanent deal for €42million, although he stressed there was no rush over triggering the clause.

James himself admits he would be delighted to stay in the Bundesliga, telling reporters after Bayern's 3-1 win over Cologne on Saturday: "I'm doing very well.

"It's a good league here in Germany, the stadiums are full. I came here with a different perception.

"I'm fine, I hope I stay here. I feel very good."

James has registered seven goals and 11 assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances in 2017-18.