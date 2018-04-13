Isco slams 'shameful' journalist for Madrid v Juventus coverage

Isco branded a journalist "shameful" for his coverage of Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final win over Juventus.

The Madrid star was angered by Spanish radio and television presenter Juanma Castano describing the European champions' controversial elimination of Juve on Wednesday as "a scandal" and "a robbery", following a late penalty given in Lucas Vazquez's favour at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The assessment particularly frustrated Isco because Barcelona's stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in last season's Champions League - complete with its own contentious decisions - was "historic" in the eyes of the same reporter.

Spain international Isco vented on Twitter, posting alongside footage of the analysis: "One profession, two measuring sticks - shameful."

Madrid have drawn Bayern Munich in the semi-finals as they look to win the Champions League for a third consecutive season.